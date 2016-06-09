News Minute: Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. EST

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say the girlfriend of the father of a child who died after a fatal beating has been charged in the death. Lancaster police told The Herald of Rock Hill that 25-year-old Kayla Cook was arrested Dec. 29 in North Carolina and transferred this week to Lancaster. She is

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A massive winter storm packing snow, ice and high winds is moving up the Eastern Seaboard. The worst conditions are expected from the Carolinas to Maine. The National Weather Service says there could be wind gusts of up to 60 mph where there are blizzard warnings. Boston could get up to 14 inches of snow. And a wave of bracing cold is expected to follow the storm.

GREER, S.C. (AP) - BMW of North America plans to open its second training center in the South by the end of this year. The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports that the company's head of U.S. corporate communications, Kenn Sparks, said Wednesday that the $12 million BMW Southern Regional Training Center will be located in Spartanburg County.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Mississippi's largest city says record cold is breaking water mains, leaving some customers with little or no water flow. Jackson city spokeswoman Kai Williams said Wednesday that the city knew of 37 separate water main breaks that it attributed to cold. The city has declared an emergency and is hiring outside contractors to help repair water main breaks.

