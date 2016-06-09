News Minute: Here is the latest South Carolina news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. EST

SENECA, S.C. (AP) - A coroner says a South Carolina man has died after he was run over by a pickup truck. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said 25-year-old John Taylor Bright of Seneca died Thursday night after he was run over and dragged on several streets. Addis says the incident appears to be the result of a domestic dispute. No arrests have been reported.

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina school district has sued a North Carolina insurance brokerage, saying it sold the district excessive policies and charged too much. The Berkeley County School District sued in U.S. District Court asking for more than $42 million from its former chief financial officer, two men at the Charlotte brokerage and several insurance companies.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - After four inmates were strangled in a South Carolina prison cell last April, relatives of two of them say in a lawsuit that the prison provided woefully inadequate mental health care. The lawsuits filed by relatives of 56-year-old Jimmy Ham and 35-year-old Jason Kelley say counselors often announced a prisoner's mental health diagnosis in front of other inmates to embarrass them and didn't talk to inmates about their problems. The Corrections Department says it doesn't comment on lawsuits.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - State health officials say nine people died from the flue in South Carolina in the past week. The Department of Health and Environmental Control says the deaths during the second week of January raise the total of flu deaths to two dozen since the flu season started in October.

