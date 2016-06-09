5 AROUND TOWN: Spoleto finale, soccer, and surfing for a great cause

There's no shortage of things to do this weekend!

If you haven't made your plans yet, don't worry,this week's 5 Around Town has everything you need go make this weekend one to remember.



The Ripple Effect Surf Camp

"The Ripple Effect" is an organization that is doing what they can to enrich the lives of children touched by autism and this weekend they're using beach and surfing therapy to do this, right here in Charleston.

This Saturday from eleven am until four pm, The Ripple Effect is having their 3rd Annual "Ripple Effect Surf Camp" The camp is geared towards kids with autism and behavioral conditions.

The surfing session is a part of therapy for these children and helps to bring a sense of calm along with several other therapeutic benefits.



The surfing session will be on Folly Beach and is free, there will be surfing instructors on site to assist the children during the day. More information can be found here.



Summer Soccer Saturday, Charleston Battery vs. Orlando City B

The Charleston Battery are back at home this Saturday with a match between Orlando City.

Our Local Professional Soccer squad is doing well this season, they're currently in 4th place in the Eastern division.



Come out and support as they continue to climb in the rankings.

The match is being dubbed as "Super Soccer Saturday" and following the match The Club will broadcast the USA vs Paraguay match at the stadium on their 3,000 square foot video board and in the Three Lions Club.



Fans will be able to watch the US match from the field; concessions will remain open throughout the match. The match begins at 5 pm. Tickets are still available.

You can find more info and purchase tickets here.



Wells Fargo Festival Finale featuring Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Spoleto is coming to an end this weekend and the finale is happening this Sunday at Middleton Place!

The finale will be filled with music, food and drinks!

You'll want to Arrive early to enjoy refreshments from the Beer Garden, while listening to live music from local and regional bands.

The featured band, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will close out the afternoon of music at 8:30 pm.



The evening will conclude with post-concert fireworks bringing the 40th Festival to a celebratory close.

Tickets are still available, visit this website for more information.

