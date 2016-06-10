Road closures scheduled ahead of Summerville Record Smashing Tea Party

Road closures are expected as the town of Summerville gets ready to stake its claim as the Guinness World Record title-holder for World’s Largest Iced Tea.

According to the Record Smashing Tea Facebook page, the following road closures will be made Friday for the safety of event personnel and support of the event itself.

The right turn lane (turning onto 17-A) on W. Richardson Avenue in front of Town Hall will be closed to traffic beginning at 6:30 a.m.

Little Main Street will be closed to traffic beginning at 10 a.m.

West Richardson Avenue between Short Central and 17-A (S. Main Street) will be closed to traffic beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Traffic going to the parking garage on short Central will be permitted to turn onto W. Richardson Avenue from S. Cedar Street.

Officials say all roads will be reopened to traffic around 8:30 p.m. Parking on Doty Avenue between Cedar Street and 17-A will be reserved for Special Event Handicap Parking.

The event will feature live music and food, and sweet tea, of course.

Organizers want to have 2,400 gallons of sweet tea ready by 5 p.m.

