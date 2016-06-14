Voters head to the polls for South Carolina primary election

Voters statewide will head to the polls for the primary election Tuesday.



Polling locations in the state will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., followed by the results of the many highly-contested the races.

Check your voter registration here.

Find your polling place here.

In order to vote the primary, voters are required to bring an acceptable photo ID to receive a ballot. That includes the South Carolina drivers license or a South Carolina picture ID, issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles. Also accepted: a military ID, U.S. passport or your voter registration card with a picture ID.



There shouldn't be any long lines for today's primary election, according to election officials, but there's always a little congestion in the morning, during lunch and after work hours.

Lowcountry elections being held Tuesday:

US House of Representatives (District 1 - Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton & Dorchester Counties)

Jenny Horne ( R )

Mark Sanford ( R ) - I

State Senate

District 34 - Charleston, Georgetown, Horry counties

Reese Boyd ( R )

Joe Ford ( R )

Stephen Goldfinch ( R )

Dick Withington ( R )

District 37 - Berkeley & Charleston counties

Larry Grooms ( R ) - I

Mark Robin Heath ( R )

District 38 - Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester counties

Sean Bennett ( R ) - I

Evan Guthrie ( R )

District 41 - Charleston, Dorchester counties

Culver Kidd ( R )

Tim Mallard ( R )

Roy Maybank ( R )

Sandy Senn ( R )

District 42 - Charleston, Dorchester counties

Robert Ford ( D )

Marlon Kimpson ( D ) - I

State House of Representatives

District 15 - Berkeley, Charleston counties

KJ Kearney ( D )

Samuel Rivers Jr ( R ) - I

Steven Smith ( R )

District 90 - Bamberg, Barnwell, Colleton counties

Justin Bamberg ( D ) - I

Evert Comer Jr ( D )

District 94 - Charleston, Dorchester

Katie Arrington ( R )

Carroll Duncan ( R )

District 103 - Georgetown, Horry, Williamsburg counties

Carl L Anderson ( D ) - I

Dewon Huggins ( D )

District 110 - Charleston County

William S Cogswell Jr ( R )

Will Freeman ( R )

Russell Guerard ( R )

Trey Harrell ( R )

Eddie Phipps ( R )

District 112 - Charleston County

Patrick A W Cloud ( R )

Mike Sottile ( R ) - I

District 116 - Charleston, Colleton counties

Robert Brown ( D ) - I

Eric L Mack ( D )

Charles Glover Sr ( R )

Carroll O’Neal ( R )

District 121 - Beaufort, Colleton

Grahame Grey ( D )

Michael F Rivers Sr ( D )

Dorchester County Sheriff

Robert Biddle ( R )

L C Knight ( R ) - I

Ray Nash ( R )

Dorchester County Coroner

Paul Brouthers ( R )

Mike Giglio ( R )

Wayne H Reeves ( R )

Charleston County Council (District 7)

Patrick H Bell ( D )

Ruth Jordan ( D )

Chris Cannon ( R )

Paul Gangarosa ( R )

Brantley Moody ( R )

John Steinberger ( R )

Berkeley County Council (District 3)

Elaine Barnett ( R )

Ken Gunn ( R ) - I

Georgetown Probate Judge

Teresa Bennani ( R )

Leigh Powers Boan ( R )

Georgetown County Council (District 3)

Everett Carolina Sr ( D )

Morris Johnson ( D )

Leona Tiger Miller ( D ) - I

Solicitor (Circuit 14) Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper

Angela McCall-Tanner ( R )

Duffie Stone ( R ) - I

Colleton County Sheriff

Chris Lovelace ( D )

Dolphus Pinckney ( D )

Otis L Rhodes ( D )

Mackey L Williams ( D )

Colleton County Council (District 23)

Phillip M Taylor ( D ) - I

John Edward Washington ( D )

Williamsburg County Sheriff

Stephen R Gardner ( D )

Dudley Musier ( D ) - I

Williamsburg County Clerk of Court

Sharon Washington Staggers ( D ) - I

Linda S Woods ( D )

Williamsburg County Coroner

Ivori L Henryhand ( D )

Harrison McKnight ( D ) - I

Williamsburg County Council (District 3)

Harry L Darby ( D ) - I

Jonathan Joe Miller ( D )

Williamsburg County Council (District 5)

Andy D McKnight ( D ) - I

William Terry Wallace ( D )

