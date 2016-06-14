Voters head to the polls for South Carolina primary election

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -
Voters statewide will head to the polls for the primary election Tuesday.
Polling locations in the state will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., followed by the results of the many highly-contested the races.
Check your voter registration here.
Find your polling place here.
In order to vote the primary, voters are required to bring an acceptable photo ID to receive a ballot. That includes the South Carolina drivers license or a South Carolina picture ID, issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles. Also accepted: a military ID, U.S. passport or your voter registration card with a picture ID.
There shouldn't be any long lines for today's primary election, according to election officials, but there's always a little congestion in the morning, during lunch and after work hours.
Lowcountry elections being held Tuesday:
US House of Representatives (District 1 - Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton & Dorchester Counties)
- Jenny Horne ( R )
- Mark Sanford ( R ) - I
State Senate
District 34 - Charleston, Georgetown, Horry counties
- Reese Boyd ( R )
- Joe Ford ( R )
- Stephen Goldfinch ( R )
- Dick Withington ( R )
District 37 - Berkeley & Charleston counties
- Larry Grooms ( R ) - I
- Mark Robin Heath ( R )
District 38 - Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester counties
- Sean Bennett ( R ) - I
- Evan Guthrie ( R )
District 41 - Charleston, Dorchester counties
- Culver Kidd ( R )
- Tim Mallard ( R )
- Roy Maybank ( R )
- Sandy Senn ( R )
District 42 - Charleston, Dorchester counties
- Robert Ford ( D )
- Marlon Kimpson ( D ) - I
State House of Representatives
District 15 - Berkeley, Charleston counties
- KJ Kearney ( D )
- Samuel Rivers Jr ( R ) - I
- Steven Smith ( R )
District 90 - Bamberg, Barnwell, Colleton counties
- Justin Bamberg ( D ) - I
- Evert Comer Jr ( D )
District 94 - Charleston, Dorchester
- Katie Arrington ( R )
- Carroll Duncan ( R )
District 103 - Georgetown, Horry, Williamsburg counties
- Carl L Anderson ( D ) - I
- Dewon Huggins ( D )
District 110 - Charleston County
- William S Cogswell Jr ( R )
- Will Freeman ( R )
- Russell Guerard ( R )
- Trey Harrell ( R )
- Eddie Phipps ( R )
District 112 - Charleston County
- Patrick A W Cloud ( R )
- Mike Sottile ( R ) - I
District 116 - Charleston, Colleton counties
- Robert Brown ( D ) - I
- Eric L Mack ( D )
- Charles Glover Sr ( R )
- Carroll O’Neal ( R )
District 121 - Beaufort, Colleton
- Grahame Grey ( D )
- Michael F Rivers Sr ( D )
Dorchester County Sheriff
- Robert Biddle ( R )
- L C Knight ( R ) - I
- Ray Nash ( R )
Dorchester County Coroner
- Paul Brouthers ( R )
- Mike Giglio ( R )
- Wayne H Reeves ( R )
Charleston County Council (District 7)
- Patrick H Bell ( D )
- Ruth Jordan ( D )
- Chris Cannon ( R )
- Paul Gangarosa ( R )
- Brantley Moody ( R )
- John Steinberger ( R )
Berkeley County Council (District 3)
- Elaine Barnett ( R )
- Ken Gunn ( R ) - I
Georgetown Probate Judge
- Teresa Bennani ( R )
- Leigh Powers Boan ( R )
Georgetown County Council (District 3)
- Everett Carolina Sr ( D )
- Morris Johnson ( D )
- Leona Tiger Miller ( D ) - I
Solicitor (Circuit 14) Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper
- Angela McCall-Tanner ( R )
- Duffie Stone ( R ) - I
Colleton County Sheriff
- Chris Lovelace ( D )
- Dolphus Pinckney ( D )
- Otis L Rhodes ( D )
- Mackey L Williams ( D )
Colleton County Council (District 23)
- Phillip M Taylor ( D ) - I
- John Edward Washington ( D )
Williamsburg County Sheriff
- Stephen R Gardner ( D )
- Dudley Musier ( D ) - I
Williamsburg County Clerk of Court
- Sharon Washington Staggers ( D ) - I
- Linda S Woods ( D )
Williamsburg County Coroner
- Ivori L Henryhand ( D )
- Harrison McKnight ( D ) - I
Williamsburg County Council (District 3)
- Harry L Darby ( D ) - I
- Jonathan Joe Miller ( D )
Williamsburg County Council (District 5)
- Andy D McKnight ( D ) - I
- William Terry Wallace ( D )
