Voters head to the polls for South Carolina primary election

By Aaron Maybin, Reporter
Photo Source: AP
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Voters statewide will head to the polls for the primary election Tuesday.

Polling locations in the state will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., followed by the results of the many highly-contested the races.

Check your voter registration here. 

Find your polling place here.   

In order to vote the primary, voters are required to bring an acceptable photo ID to receive a ballot. That includes the South Carolina drivers license or a South Carolina picture ID, issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles. Also accepted: a military ID, U.S. passport or your voter registration card with a picture ID.

There shouldn't be any long lines for today's primary election, according to election officials, but there's always a little congestion in the morning, during lunch and after work hours.

Lowcountry elections being held Tuesday: 

US House of Representatives (District 1 - Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton & Dorchester Counties)

  • Jenny Horne ( R )
  • Mark Sanford ( R ) - I

State Senate

District 34 - Charleston, Georgetown, Horry counties

  • Reese Boyd ( R )
  • Joe Ford ( R )
  • Stephen Goldfinch ( R )
  • Dick Withington ( R )

District 37 - Berkeley & Charleston counties

  • Larry Grooms ( R ) - I
  • Mark Robin Heath ( R )

District 38 - Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester counties

  • Sean Bennett ( R ) - I
  • Evan Guthrie ( R )

District 41 - Charleston, Dorchester counties

  • Culver Kidd ( R )
  • Tim Mallard ( R )
  • Roy Maybank ( R )
  • Sandy Senn ( R )

District 42 - Charleston, Dorchester counties 

  • Robert Ford ( D )
  • Marlon Kimpson ( D ) - I

State House of Representatives

District 15 - Berkeley, Charleston counties 

  • KJ Kearney ( D )
  • Samuel Rivers Jr ( R ) - I
  • Steven Smith ( R )

District 90 - Bamberg, Barnwell, Colleton counties

  • Justin Bamberg ( D ) - I
  • Evert Comer Jr ( D )

District 94 - Charleston, Dorchester

  • Katie Arrington ( R )
  • Carroll Duncan ( R )

District 103 - Georgetown, Horry, Williamsburg counties 

  • Carl L Anderson ( D ) - I
  • Dewon Huggins ( D )

District 110 - Charleston County 

  • William S Cogswell Jr ( R )
  • Will Freeman ( R )
  • Russell Guerard ( R )
  • Trey Harrell ( R )
  • Eddie Phipps ( R )

District 112 - Charleston County 

  • Patrick A W Cloud ( R )
  • Mike Sottile ( R ) - I

District 116 - Charleston, Colleton counties 

  • Robert Brown ( D ) - I
  • Eric L Mack ( D )
  • Charles Glover Sr ( R )
  • Carroll O’Neal ( R )

District 121 - Beaufort, Colleton

  • Grahame Grey ( D )
  • Michael F Rivers Sr ( D )

Dorchester County Sheriff

  • Robert Biddle ( R )
  • L C Knight ( R ) - I
  • Ray Nash ( R )

Dorchester County  Coroner

  • Paul Brouthers ( R )
  • Mike Giglio ( R )
  • Wayne H Reeves ( R )

Charleston County Council (District 7) 

  • Patrick H Bell ( D )
  • Ruth Jordan ( D )
  • Chris Cannon ( R )
  • Paul Gangarosa ( R )
  • Brantley Moody ( R )
  • John Steinberger ( R )

Berkeley County Council (District 3)

  • Elaine Barnett ( R )
  • Ken Gunn ( R ) - I

Georgetown Probate Judge 

  • Teresa Bennani ( R )
  • Leigh Powers Boan ( R )

Georgetown County Council (District 3)

  • Everett Carolina Sr ( D )
  • Morris Johnson ( D )
  • Leona Tiger Miller ( D ) - I

Solicitor (Circuit 14) Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper

  • Angela McCall-Tanner ( R )
  • Duffie Stone ( R ) - I

Colleton County Sheriff 

  • Chris Lovelace ( D )
  • Dolphus Pinckney ( D )
  • Otis L Rhodes ( D )
  • Mackey L Williams ( D )

Colleton County Council (District 23)

  • Phillip M Taylor ( D ) - I
  • John Edward Washington ( D )

Williamsburg County Sheriff

  • Stephen R Gardner ( D )
  • Dudley Musier ( D ) - I

Williamsburg County Clerk of Court

  • Sharon Washington Staggers ( D ) - I
  • Linda S Woods ( D )

Williamsburg County Coroner

  • Ivori L Henryhand ( D )
  • Harrison McKnight ( D ) - I

Williamsburg County Council (District 3)

  • Harry L Darby ( D ) - I
  • Jonathan Joe Miller ( D )

Williamsburg County Council (District 5)

  • Andy D McKnight ( D ) - I
  • William Terry Wallace ( D )

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

