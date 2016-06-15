Bible study planned at 'Mother' Emanuel as commemorations begin

A bible study is planned at Mother Emanuel AME Church Wednesday at 6 p.m., as Charleston remembers the night nine lives were lost one year ago.

Members welcomed everyone into the hallowed historic church to worship on the sticky night of June 17, 2015. They gathered and taught the Word to a 21-year-old man later accused of opening fire and killing nine.

The ecumenical bible lesson will be taught by pastor Rev. Dr. Betty Deas Clark and Rev. Anthony Thompson, the husband of slain member Myra Thompson.

Officials say attendees will hear the same lesson taught the night of the shootings.



Just as on June 17 and everyday before and since, all are welcome.

