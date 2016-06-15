Deputies: Two escaped juvenile detainees recaptured

Charleston County Sheriff's deputies say the two juveniles they say pried a window open and used a sheet as a rope to escape from a detention center in North Charleston have been captured.

Christopher Rawls and Tylique Rhoden, both 16 years old and wanted for armed robbery, were captured near Ladson and Dorchester Road after they wound up unaccounted for at the juvenile detention center on Headquarters Road.

Officials believe the teens had climbed over a barbed-wire fence and were picked up in a car after using the sheet to escape the building. The deputies were called to the juvenile detention center Wednesday at 4:17 a.m. The teens were not thought to be in possession of weapons but they were considered dangers to the community because of the nature of the charges against them, officials said.

Officials do not know when the teens broke out.

There were a total of three detention deputies and one detention deputy sergeant on duty during the time of the escape, Major Eric Watson with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said. The supervisor and male detention deputy have been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to Watson.

The investigation is ongoing.

