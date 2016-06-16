Coroner identifies woman killed in hit-and-run in N. Charleston

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a woman was was killed in a hit-and-run early Thursday morning.

Authorities say 49-year-old Acquanetta Caradine of North Charleston died from blunt trauma injuries around 12:45 a.m.

North Charleston police officers responded to the area of Spruill Avenue and Grayson Street for the incident.

They say a woman was hit and killed.

Officials have not released information on the vehicle believed to be involved.

Police are continuing the investigation.

