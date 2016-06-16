Quantcast

Coroner identifies woman killed in hit-and-run in N. Charleston - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Coroner identifies woman killed in hit-and-run in N. Charleston

Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON - (WCSC) -

The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified a woman was was killed in a hit-and-run early Thursday morning. 

Authorities say 49-year-old Acquanetta Caradine of North Charleston died from blunt trauma injuries around 12:45 a.m. 

North Charleston police officers responded to the area of Spruill Avenue and Grayson Street for the incident. 

They say a woman was hit and killed. 

Officials have not released information on the vehicle believed to be involved. 

Police are continuing the investigation. 

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly