Motorcyclist killed in Goose Creek crash

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) -

A Goose Creek man was killed in a crash involving his motorcycle and another vehicle, Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury says. 

According to a news release, Kendall Ramsey, 22, was taken to the hospital after a crash on St. James Avenue. He was later pronounced dead.

Salisbury has ruled Ramsey's death accidental after a joint investigation with the Goose Creek Police Department. 

Ramsey was wearing a helmet. 

