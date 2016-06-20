Police: Man charged after stealing credit cards from purses during church service

Summerville Police say they've arrested a man accused of walking into a church and stealing $2,000 in credit cards and cash from purses that were left in a closet.

James Anthony Ellis of Hanahan has been charged with six counts of Financial Transaction Card theft and four counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud. Ellis was given a $250,000 surety bond for those charges.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect thanks to media coverage.

