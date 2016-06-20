Quantcast

Police: Man charged after stealing credit cards from purses during church service

James Ellis (Source: Summerville Police) James Ellis (Source: Summerville Police)
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Summerville Police say they've arrested a man accused of walking into a church and stealing $2,000 in credit cards and cash from purses that were left in a closet. 

James Anthony Ellis of Hanahan has been charged with six counts of Financial Transaction Card theft and four counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud. Ellis was given a $250,000 surety bond for those charges. 

Police say they were able to identify the suspect thanks to media coverage

