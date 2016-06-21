Backups possible Tuesday following new gate system at Wando Terminal

For six straight hours, drivers in Mt. Pleasant faced a headache of a traffic jam eastbound on I-526 near the Long Point Road exit.



The culprit: a new, advanced gate system at the Wando Welch Terminal, installed over the weekend, that was not welcoming to the Monday morning commute.



Live 5 News is monitoring the exit Tuesday, as the system changes could repeat delays.



The gate system is designed to speed up the movement of cargo at the Wando Welch Terminal. It uses an electronic kiosk that gives drivers a routing slip with directions to pick up and d rop off their cargo containers and trailers.

It uses the Long Point Road exit off I-526. On Monday, motorists encountered 18-wheelers lined up along the shoulder. SCDOT dispatched State Highway Emergency Program units to assist motorists as much as possible. SHEP Responders were working with law enforcement agencies to monitor the situation until traffic returned to its normal flow, SCDOT officials said.

The gate opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic slowed in the area around 11:30 a.m.

