CCSO: Jail deputy charged after selling contraband to inmate

A Charleston County detention deputy has been arrested for giving cell phones and a charger to a prisoner, a news release from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office states.

Detention Deputy Milton Lee Parish Judge has been charged with possessing contraband in a county prison. He will have a bond hearing Tuesday at 2 p.m.

According to the news release, Judge became a suspect in an investigation on contraband at the detention center.

"During this investigation, it was discovered between February and March 2016, Detention Deputy Judge provided two cell phones and chargers to a prisoner, who is incarcerated in the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center, in return for $300.00 in currency," the release states.

Judge was employed by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for two years before resigning from his position earlier this month.

