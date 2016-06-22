Another day of waiting expected for cargo trucks using Wando Welch terminal

18-wheelers carrying tons of cargo and millions of dollars worth of product could face gridlock traffic on I-526 eastbound to Mount Pleasant Wednesday afternoon.



A new advanced gate system at the Wando Welch Terminal, designed to speed up turnover, has caused delays as drivers have trouble going in and out of terminal.

A traffic jam near the Long Point Road exit lasted six hours on Monday.



Trucks and commuters had little problem exiting on Long Point and cruising through the new gate Tuesday morning. South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras caught the backup beginning to form shortly before lunch, however, and another standstill situation followed

The South Carolina Ports Authority tells Live 5 News it might take a few days for the traffic situation to improve, as drivers get used to the changes.

