Deputies investigating after man drives to hospital with bullet wound to head

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early-morning shooting that left the victim shot in the head.

Deputies say the man drove himself to Trident Medical Center with at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

"While it was a head wound, the mechanism of injury was not significant," Chief Deputy Mike Cochran said. "He drove himself to Trident Medical Center, was treated and released."

The victim was driving an Audi A5 out of the Summer Creek Mobile Home Park off College Park Road at the time of the shooting, according to deputies.

Berkeley County Sheriff's detectives are working on the case to determine exactly what happened and who is responsible.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office at (843) 719-4465 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

