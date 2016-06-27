Ports Authority predicts improvement after traffic issues near Wando Welch terminal

The South Carolina Ports Authority predicts a better start to the week for drivers entering the Wando Welch Terminal, following a slough of dizzying stop-and-go traffic near I-526's Long Point Road exit much of last week.



After a smooth weekend, the SPA will face a full, active day Monday and will work to get trucks in and out in turn times similar to the times prior to the new gate system.



They have worked to fix the issues which plagued the new advanced gate system.

The gate system requires a code, similar to an ATM pin, but a few system malfunctions and a learning curve caused problems, officials say. The South Carolina Department of Transportation has stepped in to help with efforts to alleviate issues.



Ports authority officials expect Monday to be active, but are aiming for major progress.



Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.

