Charleston County deputy arrested on DUI charges

Officials say a Charleston County sheriff's deputy has been arrested for driving under the influence.

Deputy Jeffrey Booker was arrested by South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked at the Charleston County Detention Center at 3:32 a.m. Sunday.

He was released on $997 bond and placed on administrative leave with pay pending an administrative investigation.

Booker has been an employee of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office since January 2007.

