District 41 Senate seat up for grabs in runoff election

Two candidates are vying for the vacated District 41 seat today.



Roy Maybank and Sandy Senn are the looking to fill the open spot, and represent James Island, West Ashley and part of North Charleston.



Voters from the district can head to the polls at 7 a.m. and the polls will stay open until 7 p.m.



Sandy Senn came out of the primary race with about 40 percent of the votes, while Roy Maybank snagged around 23 percent. Neither could get majority of the vote, sending them to the runoff today.



Maybank is a lawyer and opened the Maybank Law Firm in West Ashley. Senn practiced Constitutional law for nearly 25 years and is the managing partner of Senn Legal LLC, also in West Ashley.



Infrastructure is a big concern for both candidates, but they have different opinions about moving forward with a way to fix our roads.

