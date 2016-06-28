RESULTS: Runoffs in several SC legislative races decided Tuesday

South Carolina voters returned to the polls to settle runoffs for party nominations in 13 General Assembly districts.

There were six state Senate primaries being decided Tuesday, including three involving incumbents, as well as seven state House primaries.

There were no statewide races.

Runoff elections in the Lowcountry included:

State Senate District 34 - Reese Boyd (R) versus Stephen Goldfinch, Jr. (R)

State Senate District 41 - Roy Maybank (R) versus Sandy Senn (R)

State House District 110 Representative - William S. Cogswell, Jr. (R) versus Russel Guerard (R)

Residents of Dorchester County also chose between Paul Brouthers (R) and Mike Giglio (R) for the position of coroner. Click here for results on that race.

