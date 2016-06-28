RESULTS: Runoffs in several SC legislative races decided Tuesday

South Carolina voters returned to the polls to settle runoffs for party nominations in 13 General Assembly districts.
There were six state Senate primaries being decided Tuesday, including three involving incumbents, as well as seven state House primaries.
There were no statewide races.
Runoff elections in the Lowcountry included:
Residents of Dorchester County also chose between Paul Brouthers (R) and Mike Giglio (R) for the position of coroner. Click here for results on that race.
