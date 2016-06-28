Paul Brouthers wins GOP Dorchester County coroner's race

Paul Brouthers has won the Republican Dorchester County Coroner's race beating Mike Giglio.

“Very pleased and honored to have the people’s vote," Brouthers said following his win.

RESULTS

81 of 81 Precincts Reporting

Paul Brouthers 54.80% - 1959 VOTES

Mike Giglio 45.20% - 1616 VOTES

Brouthers will now face Democrat Randy Brown in the general election in November.

Brouthers was a longtime state highway patrolman and serves as a funeral director eager to take on the job.

Sgt. Mike Giglio, says his experience as a licensed paramedic would be a plus for him as coroner.

In the Primary two weeks ago, Brouthers got 36 percent of the vote and Giglio pulled in 34 percent, edging out Wayne Reeves.

Reeves has gone on to endorse Giglio in the race.

