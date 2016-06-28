Quantcast

Officials: White powder that prompted hazmat scare non-hazardous

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

White powder found in a bag on the stoop of a Medical University of South Carolina building has been deemed non-hazardous. 

MUSC Public Safety and the Charleston police and fire departments responded to a report of a suspicious package on the university's campus at 8:09 a.m.

Caution tape could be seen in front a building on the 100 block of Ashley Avenue and the street was closed between Bee and Doughty as officials responded. 

At 10:09 a.m., the Charleston Fire Department said they determined the white powder was a non-hazardous substance.

