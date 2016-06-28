Officials: White powder that prompted hazmat scare non-hazardous

White powder found in a bag on the stoop of a Medical University of South Carolina building has been deemed non-hazardous.

MUSC Public Safety and the Charleston police and fire departments responded to a report of a suspicious package on the university's campus at 8:09 a.m.

Caution tape could be seen in front a building on the 100 block of Ashley Avenue and the street was closed between Bee and Doughty as officials responded.

White hazmat suits going on. Crews are sealing every opening as they prepare to deal with the suspicious package. pic.twitter.com/PAa80N6mPL — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) June 28, 2016

At 10:09 a.m., the Charleston Fire Department said they determined the white powder was a non-hazardous substance.

CFD and CPD units have finished their investigation and determined the white powder was a non hazardous substance. pic.twitter.com/GnFqKiKdBV — Charleston Fire Dept (@Charleston_Fire) June 28, 2016

