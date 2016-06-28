Firefighters responding to gas leak in North Charleston

The North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a gas leak at the intersections of Empire and O'Hear and Montague and Chateau.

Officers are advising people to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.

NCFD on scene at the intersections of Empire & O'Hear and Montague & Chateau for a gas leak. Avoid area if possible pic.twitter.com/LJSN7nW6OF — N Charleston Fire (@NCFDSC) June 28, 2016

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.