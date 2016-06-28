Quantcast

breaking

Firefighters responding to gas leak in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

The North Charleston Fire Department is responding to a gas leak at the intersections of Empire and O'Hear and Montague and Chateau.

Officers are advising people to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.

