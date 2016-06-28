Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Summerville IHOP

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Summerville IHOP that claimed one life earlier this month.

Keunte Cobbs was denied bond in magistrate court Tuesday afternoon on the charges of murder and attempted murder. A judge set bond at $50,000 for a possession of a firearm charge.

According to deputies, two people were taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds after an incident in the bathroom of the restaurant around 3:45 a.m. on June 5.

The shooting appeared to be the result of a disagreement or fight between two groups of people, Dorchester County Sheriff's Capt. Tony Phinney said at the time of the investigation. Phinney believed the shooting was a "two versus one" scenario. Cobbs fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Brannon Mack, 22, of Summerville died at Trident Medical Center that Thursday.

Lynette Campbell, mother of the other victim Bradford Spells, said she was overwhelmed with emotion after bond court Tuesday.

“It’s just been an unfortunate situation for my son as well as Brannon who is deceased," Campbell said. "This is like a feeling I’d wish on no one. My son is here but he’s badly injured and as far as Brannon, he is never coming back. I just wish that everything that’s going on in the streets with all of these young men would stop. In the end, is a bunch of grieving families. It’s sad on all parts including Mr. Cobbs. I’m sure his mother and father are going through a whole lot of emotions about their kid as well.”

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing, and they are trying to locate another person seen in surveillance footage fleeing from IHOP after the incident.

