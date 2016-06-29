Bond set for third recaptured Dorchester County inmate

A pickup truck allegedly stolen by the Dorchester County jail escapees was found near College Park Road Friday. (Source: Live 5)

A judge set a $70,000 total cash security bond for one of the three inmates accused of escaping a Dorchester County jail cell and leading deputies in a manhunt.



Donald Little Jr., 34, turned himself in without incident Monday after he and two other men squeezed through one of the jail's 24 by 9 inch windows and escaped Friday, June 24.

In a St. George courthouse Wednesday, The Honorable Judge Leviner set bond for Little's escape charge at $25,000. His grand larceny charge, for allegedly possessing a stolen pickup truck, was set at $45,000.

Michael Chaplin and Matthew Chaplin were captured Sunday in a residence on Foxboro Road in Goose Creek, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

The brothers were each given $100,000 bond. An additional $40,000 was tacked onto Michael Chaplin's bond Wednesday for a grand larceny charge.

Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight says the inmates broke off a piece of metal from under a desk and used it as a crowbar to pry open the second-floor jail window.

"These guys are thin-built so they squeezed through a long narrow open and out," Knight said.

Knight says they tied linens together and used them to get down, then climbed over two fences. The trio apparently stole the truck from a nearby home after the escape.

Little was in jail for a probation violation. Michael Chaplin was being held for grand larceny and burglary. Matthew Chaplin was in jail for meth charges, as well as charges of larceny, credit card theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

