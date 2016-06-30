Record drivers to hit the road for July 4 weekend

A record number of people in the Carolinas are expected to travel for the Independence Day holiday as gas prices continue to fall.



AAA Carolinas is expecting nearly 1.8 Million people to travel this weekend, which is the highest number on record for the Fourth of July.



Gas prices have not been this low for Independence Day since 2005, fueling a record break four day holiday and, AAA says, a steady summer travel season.



Travelers can expect to save cash at the pump. Gas on Ashley Phosphate is sitting at $1.89 Friday morning. The state average is around $2.00, according to gas buddy.

Calculate how much gas will cost you on your trip: http://gasprices.aaa.com/aaa-gas-cost-calculator/

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.