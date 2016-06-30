Quantcast

Police: Charleston teen found after being reported missing

CHARLESTON, SC

A teen reported missing earlier this week has been found, according to the Charleston Police Department.  

Police say 19-year-old Khadel Evers William Chas left his home upset Wednesday around 4 p.m. and wasn't seen since. 

On Friday, officers reported Chas had been found. 

