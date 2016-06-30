Quantcast

All lanes reopen on I-526 WB after 18-wheeler overturns

Source: Mount Pleasant Police Department Source: Mount Pleasant Police Department
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

All westbound lanes of I-526 near Long Point Road have reopened after an 18-wheeler overturned Thursday morning.

Earlier, the left lane was reported as having reopened as of 11:38 a.m. Thursday according to a tweet by Mount Pleasant Police.

All traffic was being diverted onto the Long Point Road exit immediately after the crash that left the 18-wheeler lying on its side diagonally across the roadway.

No one was injured in the crash. 

