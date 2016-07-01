Kick off your Fourth of July weekend with fun events in this week's 5 around Town

There are plenty of Fourth of July events to enjoy with friends and family this weekend. Events include fireworks at a park and baseball game, and a farmers market.

RiverDogs home games

Come out to celebrate freedom as the Riverdogs take on the Augusta GreenJackets Friday through Sunday.



Each game this weekend will end with fireworks. Friday's game starts at 7:05 p.m., Saturday's game starts at 6:06 p.m. and Sunday's game starts at 6:35 p.m.



Tickets are still available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: http://www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t233.



Sunday Brunch Farmers Market



The Sunday Brunch Farmers market is happening this Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Charleston Pour House on James Island. The market is 100 percent local.



Local produce, eggs, jewelry, pasture-raised meant and more will be available.



The Sunday Brunch Farmers Market is the only Charleston market that offers a full bar with Bloody Mary and mimosa options. There will also be live music!



The Market is free but be sure to bring your cash to purchase goods, gifts and food. More information can be found here: http://www.sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com/.



Park Celebration and fireworks at Stith Park



If you're ready to start your Fourth of July a bit early, Sullivan's Island is the place to be on Saturday evening.



Park Celebration and fireworks are happening at Stith Park beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m.



Live music from Shem Creeks Boogie Band will be on site with Shaggin' Music.



The event is free, but be sure to get there early to find a good spot to watch the fireworks show with your family and friends.



For more information visit: http://www.sullivansisland-sc.com/specialevents.aspx.

