Fourth of July celebrations in the Lowcountry

The Nation is celebrating Independence Day Monday. Several Fourth of July fireworks displays are being organized across the Lowcountry as we mark 240 years of freedom.

*Where to celebrate:

Isle of Palms Fourth of July Fireworks Show

Fireworks will be set off on the front beach Monday from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Salute from the Shore

F-16s from the 169th Fighter Wing at McEntire Joint National Guard Base will fly the Lowcountry coast in a special tribute to America's armed forces and their families. The event starts at 1 p.m. Monday.

Flight Schedule

Isle of Palms:

F16s can be seen at 1:15 p.m.

A vintage Aircraft can be seen at 1:25 p.m.

Charleston Harbor:

F16s can be seen at 1:16 p.m.

A vintage Aircraft can be seen at 1:26 p.m.

Folly Beach:

F16s can be seen at 1:20 p.m.

A vintage Aircraft can be seen at 1:30 p.m.

Edisto Beach

F16s can be seen at 1:24 p.m.

A vintage Aircraft can be seen at 1:45 p.m.

Kiawah Island Independence festival and fireworks in the park

A festival will be held Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Night Heron Park on Kiawah Island, 4000 Sea Forest Drive.

Festivities include live music, tye dye, face painting, train rides, carnival games, and much more! Food will be served until 9:30pm. Menu will include: gourmet burgers, hot dogs, ribs, pulled pork, shrimp skewers and watermelon. Food prices range between $5 - $15. Food and beverage tickets will be on sale at Villa Registration and in the park throughout the day and at the event. Night Heron Grill will close for food service at 4 p.m., bar will be open until 10 p.m.



Fireworks will be held on Night Heron Park's soccer field at 10 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, fireworks will be displayed on July 5.

Fabulous Fourth in the Creek

The 27th Annual Fabulous Fourth in the Creek will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4 at the Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center in Goose Creek.

Admission is free to the popular celebration, which will include live music from the Dave Landeo Band, a kids' area, food vendors and games, and a fireworks show to close the night. Parking is limited, so plan to arrive early and carpool.

No pets, coolers, alcohol or fireworks will be allowed. For more information call (843) 569-4242.

Red White & Blue on the Green

Summerville DREAM, in conjunction with the Town of Summerville, will celebrate Independence Day celebrations with the annual Summerville tradition Red, White and Blue on the Green in Gahagan Park at 515 W. Boundary Street Monday.

Triple Dog Dare will play hits from the 80's, 90's and today.

From 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Jerry Blackwell Sports Complex at Gahagan Park will be the center of old-fashioned 4th of July family fun with musical entertainment, games, childrens' activities, jump castles, and the ever popular patriotic newspaper hats. This is a free community event.

Patriots Point 4th of July Fireworks Blast

Patriots Point will celebrate the holiday at their 4th of July Fireworks Blast. They'll have a free land-side celebration at 4 p.m. and a flight deck celebration, which is sold out, at 6 p.m.

Parking will be $10 per vehicle for all guests.

North Charleston 4th of July Festival

The City of North Charleston presents the 4th of July Festival at Riverfront Park Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m., featuring musical performances, children activities, food trucks, craft vendors, and what they say is the Lowcountry's largest Fourth of July fireworks show.

The Festival is presented free of charge to the public. Guests attending the Festival are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets, as there is no seating provided. Food trucks and ATMs will be widely available. Children activities are free, including inflatable jump castles, games, the playground, the giant sandbox, and the water fountain.

New for this year's festival:

No entry into the park until 1:00 p.m.

Free parking with shuttles from the former Navy Hospital and the Shipwatch Square sites at Rivers and McMillan, carpooling is recommended

All entry through the front gates off of Everglades Avenue

All bags are subject to search

No grills allowed in the park during the festival

*The City of Folly Beach isn't planning any Fourth of July fireworks events because of high tide.

