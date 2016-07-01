Coast Guard monitoring Fourth of July weekend with a close eye

It would not be the Fourth of July if you didn't take a dip in the water at some point.

This holiday weekend is expected to send people out to pools, creeks, rivers and the ocean in droves.



The South Carolina Coast Guard will be keeping a close eye on the public for safety reasons as you enjoy Independence Day.



Officials say if you plan to step on a boat —remain alert, plan ahead and celebrate responsibly.

This weekend is about celebration, but things can quickly turn unsafe. Up-to-date coast guard approved life jackets, fire extinguishers and flares are a few life savers to keep on board.



The Department of Natural Resources says there were more than 130 boat accidents and 19 boating deaths in the state last year, many alcohol related.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.