Quantcast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood advisory expires for Charleston Count - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood advisory expires for Charleston County

A flood advisory in effect for Charleston County has been extended from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. A flood advisory in effect for Charleston County has been extended from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A flood advisory ended at 8:45 a.m. for Charleston County.

The National Weather Service initially had the advisory set to go through 6:15 a.m.  

The agency said the James Island, Mount Pleasant, McClellanville, downtown Charleston, Fort Sumter, Isle of Palms, Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island areas could see minor flooding. Rain fell in parts of the Lowcountry throughout the early morning. 

Motorists may want to be careful on the roads. As of 8:00 a.m., the intersection of Ashley Avenue and Bennett street is impassable due to flooding. 

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly