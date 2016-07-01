FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood advisory expires for Charleston County

A flood advisory in effect for Charleston County has been extended from 6:15 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.

A flood advisory ended at 8:45 a.m. for Charleston County.

The National Weather Service initially had the advisory set to go through 6:15 a.m.

The agency said the James Island, Mount Pleasant, McClellanville, downtown Charleston, Fort Sumter, Isle of Palms, Folly Beach and Sullivan's Island areas could see minor flooding. Rain fell in parts of the Lowcountry throughout the early morning.

FIRST ALERT: Radar estimates(and real measurements) showing around 4" in parts of Mount Pleasant near 17 and 41. pic.twitter.com/iRsaGc5Qtq — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) July 1, 2016

Torrential rain right now in Downtown Charleston. This view from the Columbus Street Terminal: #chswx #chs pic.twitter.com/bW9LCDNMUp — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) July 1, 2016

Motorists may want to be careful on the roads. As of 8:00 a.m., the intersection of Ashley Avenue and Bennett street is impassable due to flooding.

Very wet this morning in the Lowcountry! Use extra caution as you head out on the roads! #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/d5Ix262tHb — Live 5 Traffic (@Live5Traffic) July 1, 2016

