Man shot and killed on downtown Charleston porch

Charleston police officers say a man was shot dead on the porch of a home in downtown Charleston Thursday night.

According to an email from the police department, the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 20 block of Flood Street, near Line Street and Harmon field.

A responding officer found a victim with a "significant injury to his head."

At this time, no arrests have been made.

The Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim as Travis Coaxum, a 32 year old male from Charleston.

Coaxum died on scene from a gunshot wound.

