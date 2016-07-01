Man shot and killed on downtown Charleston porch

Quantcast

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston police officers say a man was shot dead on the porch of a home in downtown Charleston Thursday night.

According to an email from the police department, the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 20 block of Flood Street, near Line Street and Harmon field. 

A responding officer found a victim with a "significant injury to his head." 

At this time, no arrests have been made. 

The Charleston County Coroner has identified the victim as Travis Coaxum, a 32 year old male from Charleston.

Coaxum died on scene from a gunshot wound. 

