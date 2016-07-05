Victim in fatal Dorchester County crash identified

A Summerville woman died in a fatal accident overnight Tuesday in Dorchester County, according to the coroner.

Kimberly Sigmon, 30, died after her car ran off the road, according to Dorchester County Coroner Alice Durr. It appeared Sigmon's car went left of center and ran off the roadway, she then over-corrected and struck a tree, Durr said.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of Central Avenue in Summerville at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver was alone in the car and was wearing a seat belt, according to the Highway Patrol.

