FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat advisory in effect for Lowcountry until 7 p.m.

A heat advisory is in effect for the Lowcountry from noon Tuesday until 7 p.m.

Meteorologist Joey Sovine says temperatures will reach 92 degrees by lunch time, and 97 degrees by 3 p.m. When factoring in the humidity, expect heat index values of up to 110 degrees.

The hot weather will continue until early next week. We may be approaching record-high temperatures by Friday at 100 degrees.

“Make sure you stay hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible,” Sovine said.

There is also small chance of a shower or thunderstorm each day this week.

Recognize dangers, symptoms of heat-related illnesses

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released tips to protect your health during periods of extreme heat after the heat advisory was announced.

“Young children, older adults, and people on certain medications can be particularly vulnerable to heat," Dr. Nicole Lurie, HHS assistant secretary for preparedness and response, said. "Recognizing the signs of heat stress and knowing what to do can save a life.”

People suffering from heat stress may experience heavy sweating; weakness; cold, pale, and clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; and nausea or vomiting. Early signs include muscle cramps, heat rash, fainting or near-fainting spells, and a pulse or heart rate greater than 100.

People suffering from heat stress should be moved to a cooler location to lie down. Apply cool, wet cloths to the body especially to head, neck, arm pits and upper legs near the groin area where combined 70 percent of body heat can be lost; and have the person sip water. They should remain in the cool location until recovered with a pulse heart rate is well under 100 beats per minute.

Signs of the most severe heat-related illness, heat stroke, include a body temperature above 103 degrees Fahrenheit; hot, red, dry or moist skin; rapid and strong pulse; and altered mental status which can range from confusion and agitation to unconsciousness. Call 911 immediately and take steps to cool the person.

While children are especially vulnerable to heat illnesses, they may be unable to explain what is wrong but may act differently than usual. In extreme heat, consider changes in a child’s behavior to be heat stress.

Similarly, people with communication-related disabilities may have difficulty expressing a heat-related problem. In extreme heat, look for a change in behavior as a sign of heat stress.

To help prevent heat-related illnesses, HHS suggests the following steps:

Spend time in locations with air-conditioning when possible.

Drink plenty of fluids. Good choices are water and diluted sport electrolyte drinks (1 part sport drink to 2 parts water) unless told otherwise by a doctor.

Choose lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours

People are also urged to check on family members who rely on electricity-dependent medical devices because higher air conditioning use can put strains on electric grids and cause temporary outages.

