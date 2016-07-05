Recovery meeting set nine months after historic flooding

The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office will hold a town hall meeting Tuesday for people affected by October's historic flooding. The Disaster Recovery Office is requesting the public's input on how to help with a $96 million community development block gr ant.



SCDRO officials say the gr ant will go toward the most impacted and distressed areas in the state, identified by the South Carolina Department of Housing and Urban Development.



According to a release sent to Live 5 News, the gr ant action plan covers eligibility, prioritization, and services that may be available which include repairs to current homes and mobile homes. The plan would also provide assistant for home replacement services for households with substantial damage.

The disaster recovery meeting will take place at 6 p.m. inside Charleston South University's Whitfield Center, located in the center of campus.



The historic rainfall drenched areas with amount of 15 to 20 inches and localized amounts over 25 inches, mainly in the tri-county area. According to the national weather service, flash flooding was prevalent and led to significant damage to numerous properties.

