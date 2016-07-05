Officials seeking information after home invasion in Kingstree

The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is seeking information after a home invasion in Kingstree.
Deputies responded to a home on the 100 block of William Cooper Drive Tuesday at 1:25 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
Although no one was hurt, officers believe a suspect kicked open the home's front door, pointed a handgun at one of the people inside and fired multiple shots.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-355-6381 ext. 4516. Tips can be anonymous.
