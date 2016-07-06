Deputies investigating after home invasion in North Charleston

Charleston County deputies are seeking information after a reported home invasion.

A woman at a home on the 7600 block of Winchester Street in North Charleston said three men carrying semi-automatic handguns entered through an unlocked door and demanded money while three of her roommates were in their rooms Wednesday at 2:30 a.m.

The woman said they ransacked the home, one of them stating he'll start shooting if he doesn't get his money. He then pulled the trigger and a round went off, according to the victim. Deputies said they weren't able to find evidence of a round being fired.

The woman and her roommates said the suspects took a half ounce of marijuana, five cell phones, $1000 in cash, a knife, miscellaneous merchandise she had just purchased at Wal-Mart. a jar filled with change and $20 in quarters before leaving.

Anyone with information is ask to call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111.

