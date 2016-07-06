Charleston voted 'World's Best City' by readers of Travel + Leisure Magazine

The readers of Travel + Leisure Magazine have voted Charleston the world's best city, ahead of locales including Florence, Italy, New Orleans, Louisiana and Barcelona.

The Holy City took the number one spot after being voted the number two city last year.

“The city has shown incredible resilience and, as one reader wrote, there is still ‘no place quite like it,’” the magazine states on their website. “In addition to historic battlegrounds and jasmine-scented streets, Charleston is home to award-winning hotels and restaurants. Antebellum charm, excellent boutiques, and the beautiful waterfronts at Sullivan’s Island and Folly Beach make this city one of the most beloved in the U.S.—and now, the world.”

According to the magazine, readers ranked the cities on their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.

Travel + Leisure also has a feature on Stephen Colbert's favorite things to do in Charleston found here.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.