Power restored for hundreds in Mount Pleasant

Power has been restored for the SCE&G customers in the dark Thursday morning after overnight severe weather.

273 customers off Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant were without power as late as 6 a.m. 

At this time, no other outages are reported. 

