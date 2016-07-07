Traffic expected as dock workers rally for Global Day of Action

Traffic delays are expected Thursday as members of the International Longshoremen's Association participate in work stoppage at the Wando Welch Terminal.

The “Global Day of Action" will begin at 8 a.m., honoring the contributions made by port workers around the globe and the risks involved in waterfront work.



As a result of the work stoppage, citizens and business owners are advised that traffic may be disrupted at that time, according to a release sent to Live 5 News.

Mount Pleasant Police will be on the scene to help alleviate the traffic issues on I-526 Eastbound, the same stretch of road riddled with stop-and-go traffic over the past few weeks.



At the International Longshoremen’s Association, Local 1422 headquarters on Morrison Drive, a community solidarity rally is planned to highlight dockworkers' contributions to the world. The hour of observance is sponsored by the International Dockworkers Council, in conjunction with the International Transport Federation.



Port operations facilitate 187,200 statewide jobs and generate nearly $53 billion annually in economic activity according to SCPA.

Home to the Southeast's deepest port, SCPA is the industry leader in delivering speed-to-market, seamless processes and flexibility to ensure reliable operations, big ship handling, efficient market reach and environmental responsibility says port officials.



The SPCA backs the hour-long support rally. President and CEO Jim Newsome states, "the SCPA recognizes on a daily basis the positive contributions of dockworkers, our Port employees and the greater maritime community to the global economy. We are committed, to the best of our ability, to keeping freight moving."

