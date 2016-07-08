FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat advisory issued for parts of the Lowcountry

A heat advisory has been issued for parts of the Lowcountry Friday.

Charleston, Edisto Island, Daniel Island and Naval Weapons Station Charleston are among the areas the National Weather Service says will see heat index values of 108 to 113 degrees. The advisory will last from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Temperatures in the Lowcountry may hit 100 degrees Friday afternoon.

"We don't have the sea breeze that will cool us off in the afternoon and evening and we don't have much in the way of rainfall," Meteorologist Joey Sovine said. "So its going to be hot all the way through 8 or 9 p.m."

If you must be outdoors, the NWS says to drink plenty of fluids, wear light-weight clothing and stay out of direct sunshine. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Heath Administration recommends scheduling frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

