Deputies: Fight between two women led to Adams Run shooting

Charleston County Deputies say the suspect in a shooting that took place this morning has been released from custody and they will not be pursuing criminal charges against her at this time.

Deputies responded at approximately 10:04 a.m. to a home in the 4700 block of Ernestine Road to investigate a reported shooting, but deputies were diverted to a nearby convenience store at the corner of Highway 174 and Highway 164 where a female shooting victim was located, according to Maj. Eric Watson.

Deputies say the victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to her upper body and chest area, was transported to MUSC for treatment. The victim's condition is unknown, but she is expected to recover from her injuries Watson said.

UPDATE: @ChasCoSheriff says they got a call about a reported shooting. I'm told it stemmed from an argument #chsnews pic.twitter.com/hUCKk7YI9z — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) July 8, 2016

Investigation: Shooting stemmed from argument between two women

Deputies say a physical altercation ensued between the homeowner's current girlfriend and an ex-girlfriend, and the ex-girlfriend wound up getting shot. Investigators say the shooting victim was able to run to her car and drive herself to the nearby store.

Detectives are currently interviewing the suspect at their headquarters, but say no criminal charges have been filed and no arrest has been made.

There was only one shooting victim, Watson said, despite the initial call that reported three or four shooting victims.

Small section of SC 164 blocked off at SC 174. Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy on scene. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/JJC2Rzy5Vh — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) July 8, 2016

Sheriff's office chopper is circling the area. Several sheriffs cars left the scene as we arrived. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/S0M1sCoJvo — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) July 8, 2016

