Summerville Marine will be laid to rest

A local Marine will be laid to rest Monday, less than one year after joining to armed forces.

Private First Class Matthew Sacilowski, of Summerville, passed away on June 28.

According to Sacilowski’s obituary, the 22-year-old was a graduate of Fort Dorchester High School, where his favorite subjects were architectural designs and history. Sacilowski’s family says he was an energetic child who enjoyed karate, basketball, bowling and computer games.

He was also passionate about music and playing the guitar, the obituary states.



Sacilowski was stationed at Cherry Point Marine Base in North Carolina, where he was commended by his commanding officer for his hard work, professionalism and selflessness.

He loved his family, especially his 14-month-old son.

Sacilowski is survived by his parents, sisters, wife and son. “He was a wonderful a father and husband, an extraordinary son and a proud Marine with a promising future,” his family wrote.



No word on his cause of death.



Sacilowski's funeral will start at 10 a.m. at the McAlister-Smith Funeral Home on Bees Ferry Road. He will be buried on a later date.



The family has asked for memorial contributions to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

