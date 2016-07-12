Crews clear accident involving ten cars on I-26

Emergency crews have cleared an accident on I-26 near Midland Park Road that involved 10 cars Tuesday morning.

Lance Cpl Matt Southern with South Carolina Highway Patrol says a two-car collision had already slowed traffic before a chain reaction occurred around 7 a.m.

At 8 a.m., a drive on I-26 from Summerville to downtown Charleston was estimated to be over two hours long. At 9 a.m., the estimated drive time was 62 minutes.

Southern says the multi-car crash is a reminder of how important it is to maintain a safe following distance.

Three out of four lanes were blocked as highway patrol troopers responded. Traffic was allowed to pass through both the far right lane and the emergency lane.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.