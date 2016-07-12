Quantcast

18-wheeler pulls down power lines, causes street closures in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC

Two downtown Charleston streets have reopened after an 18-wheeler pulled some power lines down Tuesday morning. 

Morrison Drive between Mt. Pleasant and Williman streets, and Brigade between Meeting and Morrison are open to traffic, according to Charleston Police.

Part of Johnson Street was also closed after another 18-wheeler hit a utility pole. 

