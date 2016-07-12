Quantcast

Street reopened after 18-wheeler hits utility pole in downtown C - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Street reopened after 18-wheeler hits utility pole in downtown Charleston

Photo Source: AP Photo Source: AP
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Johnson Street near Immigration Street in downtown Charleston has reopened after being closed to traffic after an 18-wheeler hit a utility pole.

The incident was not related to the road closures on Morrison Drive and Brigade Street, the Charleston Police Department says. 

Both incidents involved 18-wheelers. 

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly