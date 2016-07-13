Victim identified in fatal crash on Delmar Highway

The Dorchester County Coroner released the identity of the victim of a single-car crash on Delmar Highway Wednesday morning.

Jonathan Stewart, 23, of Summerville was killed after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree at approximately 6:10 a.m., Dorchester County Coroner Alice Durr said. Stewart died at the scene, she said.

Lance Cpl Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the victim was driving southbound near Boyle Way at the time his vehicle ran off the word.

Southern said the vehicle burst into flames with the victim trapped inside.

