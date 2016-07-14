Bond set for man accused of stealing electronics from Berkeley County school

Bond for the man accused of burglarizing College Park Elementary on the Fourth of July has been set at $50,000.

Berkeley County deputies arrested Bryant John, 28, Wednesday after a break-in at the school on Davidson Drive.

Deputies initially said the suspect forced entry into the building and vandalized a vending machine, but are now adding more to the story.

"After investigating the initial case, it was determined that there had actually been at least two burglaries and several iPads stolen," Chief Deputy Mike Cochran with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said. "Detectives were able to recover four of the stolen iPads from area pawn shop as well as apprehend Bryant Daniel John."

John was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, each with a $25,000 surety bond. A hold is currently placed on him pending additional charges for crimes related to this and other cases, deputies say.

"The community assistance with this case was significant and appreciated," Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. "Without the overwhelming support and feedback, it would not have been as easy to solve this case. Working together, we can continue to make a difference in Berkeley County."

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.