MUSC officials ask for public's help identifying suspect

Officials at MUSC are asking for the public's help finding a man they say damaged and stole a surveillance camera from a parking garage elevator.

The incident happened at the garage at 21 Courtney Drive, formerly called the county garage, around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to MUSC Public Safety.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Sergeant Wendy Van Horn at (843) 792-0334 or Sergeant Wagner at (843) 792-1327.

