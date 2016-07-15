Quantcast

Police searching for two suspects after armed robbery at North C - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Police searching for two suspects after armed robbery at North Charleston gas station

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

North Charleston Police officers are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery at a gas station early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Circle K at the BP gas station on Dorchester Road near Scarsdale Avenue at 3:54 a.m, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch. 

Witnesses said two males entered the store, one with a handgun. The cashier then opened the register and gave them the money inside. 

Officers left the scene of the store just before 5 a.m. 

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly