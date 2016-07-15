Police searching for two suspects after armed robbery at North Charleston gas station

North Charleston Police officers are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery at a gas station early Friday morning.
Officers were called to the Circle K at the BP gas station on Dorchester Road near Scarsdale Avenue at 3:54 a.m, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.
Witnesses said two males entered the store, one with a handgun. The cashier then opened the register and gave them the money inside.
Officers left the scene of the store just before 5 a.m.
NCPD officers responding to an armed robbery at the Circle K on Dorchester and Scarsdale. No word on any injuries. pic.twitter.com/RUuwpaB4bP— Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) July 15, 2016
