Police searching for suspect after man found dead in downtown Charleston street

A suspect is on the run after a fatal shooting in downtown Charleston, officials say.

The incident happened near Kennedy and President streets just after 2 a.m Monday.

One adult male victim was found dead in the street, according to the Charleston Police Department. The Charleston County Coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.

Officers cleared the scene around 4:45 a.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the on-duty CPD detective at 843-743-7200.

